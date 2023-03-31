Nokia C12 is getting one more improved version soon

Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!

Nokia
@cosminvasile
HMD Global seems to be very attached by one of its most recent affordable smartphones, the Nokia C12. Launched back in February, the phone received an improved version, the Nokia C12 Pro one month later. Today we learned that another version of the phone, Nokia C12 Plus, is going to be launched in India very soon.

Despite their names, the difference between the three Nokia C12 are minimal. They all come with the same processor, display, Android version and connectivity features. The only things that vary are the amount of memory and the battery size.

Nokia C12 Plus isn’t available for purchase yet, but its listing on Nokia India's website reveals that it will cost 7999 INR (around $100). In addition, we get the full specification, so here is what you can expect if you’re considering this entry-level smartphone:

  • Processor: Unisoc Octa Core up to 1.6 GHz (min 4 cores of 1.6 GHz)
  • RAM / ROM: 2 GB / 32GB
  • Operating System: Android 12 (Go edition)
  • Battery: 4000 mAH
  • SIM Slot: Dual SIM, Nano
  • Memory Card Slot: Yes, expandable up to 256 GB
  • Screen Size: 6.3-inch HD+, 720 x 1520 pixels
  • Camera: Rear – 8MP AF with flash, Front – 5MP
  • WIFI: 802.11b/g/n
  • Bluetooth: 5.2
  • USB: Micro USB (USB 2.0)
  • Audio Jack: 3.5mm

Based on the specifications above, Nokia C12 Plus sits in the middle of the trio performance-wise. It comes with a bigger battery than the regular Nokia C12, but has less internal memory than the other two models.

Apart from that, all three phones seem to be exactly the same. It’s unclear when exactly the Nokia C12 Plus will hit shelves, but it’s safe to assume it will be available in the same three colors: Dark Cyan, Charcoal, and Light Mint.

Nokia C12 Plus might be exclusively available in India, while the other two models could cover other markets. The naming makes it a bit confusing for customers though.

