Major leak details Nokia 5.4 specifications ahead of imminent launch
Nokia 5.3 is a good phone for its affordable price, and now TechRadar reports about a major leak detailing almost everything there is to know about its successor, the upcoming Nokia 5.4, the next budget-friendly phone by Nokia. Its official release date is still unknown at the moment, although rumors speculate it is indeed coming soon globally.
First off, the device’s display is reported to be a 6.39-inch LCD panel featuring an HD+ resolution (720 x 1520) and its design will most likely be reminiscent of this year’s model, the Nokia 5.3. It will come in two colors: Blue and Purple. However, the leak does not give exact information on whether the selfie camera will be housed in a waterdrop notch or a punch-hole.
Additionally, the Nokia 5.4 will sport a quad-camera system, featuring a 48MP main sensor. The main sensor will reportedly be complemented by a 5MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. When it comes to the selfie camera, it is rumored to be a 16MP shooter.