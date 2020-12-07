iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Nokia

Major leak details Nokia 5.4 specifications ahead of imminent launch

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Dec 07, 2020, 4:59 AM

Nokia 5.3 is a good phone for its affordable price, and now TechRadar reports about a major leak detailing almost everything there is to know about its successor, the upcoming Nokia 5.4, the next budget-friendly phone by Nokia. Its official release date is still unknown at the moment, although rumors speculate it is indeed coming soon globally.

MySmartPrice published the leaks about the phone. It will reportedly be powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 662 processor and will sport a big 4,000mAh battery cell.

First off, the device’s display is reported to be a 6.39-inch LCD panel featuring an HD+ resolution (720 x 1520) and its design will most likely be reminiscent of this year’s model, the Nokia 5.3. It will come in two colors: Blue and Purple. However, the leak does not give exact information on whether the selfie camera will be housed in a waterdrop notch or a punch-hole.

Additionally, the Nokia 5.4 will sport a quad-camera system, featuring a 48MP main sensor. The main sensor will reportedly be complemented by a 5MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. When it comes to the selfie camera, it is rumored to be a 16MP shooter.

The phone will sport a fingerprint sensor on the back for security and it will come with Android 10 out of the box. 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage complete the picture of the Nokia 5.4's specs.

