The next inexpensive Nokia smartphone will be the first of its kind

HMD Global, the Finnish company making Nokia
-branded smartphones, is focusing on the low- and mid-tier markets rather than the top-tier, which is a smart move considering that it would have to compete with the likes of Apple, Google, and Samsung.
What HMD Global does great compared with other smartphone makers is that it provides major Android OS updates promptly for all smartphones it launches. Also, its products are great value for money. Just like the upcoming entry-level Nokia smartphone that HMD plans to launch very soon.
The unannounced handset is known as Nokia 1
.4 and it will be the first Nokia 1 series smartphone to feature a fingerprint sensor, a feature that's usually reserved for more expensive phones. According to a new report
, Nokia 1.4 is expected to cost €100/$100, and judging from the specs list, this phone will be hard to skip by those looking for a very cheap Android smartphone.
First off, Nokia 1.4 will be powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, paired with 1GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage. That's not impressive at all but bear in mind that we're talking about a $100 phone.
The rest of the phone's specs are quite decent and include a large 6.5-inch HD+ display, a dual-camera (8MP+2MP), a 5-megapixel selfie snapper, and a massive 4,000 mAh battery. Besides the fingerprint sensor that we already mentioned, Nokia 1.4 will feature a 3.5mm audio jack and dual-SIM support.
Nokia 1.4 is expected to ship with Android 10 (probably Go version), instead of Android 11. If that's the case, perhaps HMD will offer a software upgrade a few months after the phone's market launch.