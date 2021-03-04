Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Games

Nintendo Switch Pro is coming with a 7-inch OLED and 4K capabilities

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 04, 2021, 3:22 AM
Nintendo Switch Pro is coming with a 7-inch OLED and 4K capabilities
There was a notion once that smartphones will kill the handheld console, and although we saw the demise of some machines, one portable console has been going strong in the past few years. That’s right, it’s the Nintendo Switch! The gaming behemoth Nintendo has sold around 80 million Switch units since 2017, and it seems that the time has come for a refresh.

Also Read: PlayStation 5 restock sales, at Walmart, GameStop, or Target

According to Bloomberg sources, Nintendo plans to launch a next-generation Switch this year, and it might be called the Switch Pro. The console will sport a 7-inch OLED screen and will have the capability to output 4K resolution graphics. The hardware specs of the new Switch are still a mystery but according to Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa, the time has come to update the console.

“With Nintendo Switch about to begin its fourth year, the situation does feel a little different from the home consoles we’ve offered in the past,” Furukawa said in January. “In terms of hardware, I think we will be able to consider a variety of ways to expand in the future.”

The original Switch featured a 6.2-inch LCD, and the Switch Lite went for an even smaller 5.5-inches display, so a larger OLED panel would be more than welcome. OLED technology is also more efficient and battery-friendly, which is a big plus when we’re talking about a portable console. The Bloomberg sources also hinted that the new Switch would launch along with some new game titles as well.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
From OnePlus 9 to Google Pixel 6, this'd be the year of phone camera sensor records
Popular stories
Are portless phones the future?
Popular stories
Apple may release an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023

Popular stories

Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
Verizon proves it has a sense of humor, billing its 5G expansion efforts as 'aggressive'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless