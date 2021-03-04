Nintendo Switch Pro is coming with a 7-inch OLED and 4K capabilities
According to Bloomberg sources, Nintendo plans to launch a next-generation Switch this year, and it might be called the Switch Pro. The console will sport a 7-inch OLED screen and will have the capability to output 4K resolution graphics. The hardware specs of the new Switch are still a mystery but according to Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa, the time has come to update the console.
The original Switch featured a 6.2-inch LCD, and the Switch Lite went for an even smaller 5.5-inches display, so a larger OLED panel would be more than welcome. OLED technology is also more efficient and battery-friendly, which is a big plus when we’re talking about a portable console. The Bloomberg sources also hinted that the new Switch would launch along with some new game titles as well.