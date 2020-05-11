New wearable tech could help track pollution, coronavirus particles

At its current state of development, Fresh Air needs the help of additional equipment to analyze samples and assess pollution and viral exposure (potentially). In the future, however, the tech might evolve into an autonomous tracker or even get embedded into the smartwatches of tomorrow. The ability to assess the environment and detect potentially harmful substances and pathogens by wearing a light and unobtrusive wristband will indeed prove useful. Let's hope scientists find a way to get the tech to consumer products as fast as possible.