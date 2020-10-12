New concept phone has a detachable pop-up camera

It’s 2020 but phone manufacturers still haven’t solved the edge
-to-edge display puzzle. Among notch and cutout solutions there are some mechanical pop-up camera designs that stand out in the crowd. Now Vivo is bringing a new variation of the latter to the table - a pop-up selfie camera that can be removed from the body of the phone, SlashGear
reports.
What’s the idea behind this, you may ask. Well, the IFEA concept lets users detach the selfie camera from the phone once it’s fully popped-up. According to Vivo, this camera can be used wirelessly, and even attached to other objects (like a collar of a dog) to offer a unique experience in photography. You can position the camera in ways that are impossible to achieve if the piece was attached to a smartphone.
There’s obviously a battery in the detachable camera and some kind of remote connectivity, possibly Bluetooth. The concept is quite cool and it won the famed Red Dot Design Award but whether Vivo will make the leap of faith and try to mass-produce such a phone is very doubtful.
