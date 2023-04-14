Apple may show its selfish side with the next compact iPhone





We have been hearing rumors about a more modern looking iPhone SE for well over two years. It was expected to ditch the current model's stale design and LCD screen. The most recent report said that it could arrive in 2025 with an in-house 5G modem

Apple wants to keep the iPhone SE 4 for itself





Well-known insider Ming-Chi Kuo has thrown cold water on that rumor. Apparently, the iPhone 14-like model thought to be the iPhone SE 4 was an engineering prototype for a custom-built 5G baseband chip. So even though Apple may produce some units for testing purposes, the model will never be mass-produced.





In a bid to reduce reliance on Qualcomm's 5G chip, Apple has been trying to make its own modem. If the iPhone SE prototype performs as intended, we may see a commercial Apple phone with an in-house 5G chip in 2025.









Kuo hasn't said whether an iPhone SE is in Apple's foreseeable roadmap at all. Signs don't look very promising though. We have heard multiple back-and-forth reports about the cancelation of the next iPhone SE . The current model reportedly didn't do well. Given that the mini models were also not a success, it can be theorized that most people just don't want small phones.





Apple's customers seem more into the pricier Pro models, which is apparently why the company is readying an Ultra model that will succeed the iPhone 14 Pro Max.