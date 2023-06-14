Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

New Samsung Galaxy Watch health features might literally save your life
Smartwatches have become quite popular, and there is a reason for that. Besides allowing you to stay connected all the time, they are also a pretty good partner in exercising and tracking your health.

Samsung’s Galaxy watches along with the Samsung Health App are some of the best smartwatches on the market, and the Korean company keeps improving them with every new model. Now we are expecting the Galaxy Watch 6 to launch as soon as next month, and it could bring even more features that will help you monitor your health, almost like a visit to the doctor’s office.

The Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature got FDA clearance back in May, and now, Samsung has also won the approval of the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS). The IHRN feature will be introduced to a total of 13 markets.

Argentina, Azerbaijan, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Georgia, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Panama, UAE, Korea, and the US are among the countries where users will be able to use the IHRN feature. Probably the list will continue to grow over time, making the feature available globally. We will wait and see.

The Galaxy Watch series already has an Electrocardiogram (ECG) function, which allows users to track their heart rhythm while wearing the device. With the IHRN feature alongside, the smartwatch could catch if something irregular is happening with your heart and send you a notification to pay attention or visit the emergency room.

This could be quite helpful, especially for people with heart problems to track their condition more easily, and this way lower the risk of “major cardiovascular issues that can increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and other cardiovascular complications.”

Along with monitoring your heart, Samsung Health App can also measure your skin temperature, blood pressure, and blood oxygen levels, so it sure can feel like getting a regular doctor’s check-up. Of course, don’t count on it to give you some sort of diagnosis. If you don’t feel well, it is always better to visit a doctor.

We will have to wait a bit longer to get this new feature because it will first launch with the Galaxy Watch 6 series. After that, a One UI 5 Watch update will be available for users of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series.

