Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 05, 2019, 12:37 AM
The new Pandora mobile app rolls out to everyone on Android and iOS
Two months ago, Pandora released a brand-new mobile app, but only made it available to a limited number of users on Android and iOS. Today, the music streaming service announced that all-new Pandora mobile experience is rolling out to all users on both Android and iOS platforms, across all tiers of service – free ad-supported, Pandora Plus and Pandora Premium.

The highlights of the new Pandora mobile app is the “For You” tab, a personalized, dynamically-updated discovery feed that offers Pandora users fresh, custom-curated music and podcasts recommendations, the “Pandora Modes” station customization feature, and a simplified navigation interface for greater ease of use.

According to Pandora, more than twice the number of users who took advantage of the Browse feature is now engaging with “For You.” Also, these users are engaging with the personalized content they discover via For You thrice more than content discovered through traditional browsing.

Alongside the release of the new Pandora mobile app, the music streaming service announced its new multi-channel brand campaign featuring megastars like Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Normani, Post Malone, Snoh Allegra and more.

