The new Pandora mobile app rolls out to everyone on Android and iOS
The highlights of the new Pandora mobile app is the “For You” tab, a personalized, dynamically-updated discovery feed that offers Pandora users fresh, custom-curated music and podcasts recommendations, the “Pandora Modes” station customization feature, and a simplified navigation interface for greater ease of use.
According to Pandora, more than twice the number of users who took advantage of the Browse feature is now engaging with “For You.” Also, these users are engaging with the personalized content they discover via For You thrice more than content discovered through traditional browsing.
Alongside the release of the new Pandora mobile app, the music streaming service announced its new multi-channel brand campaign featuring megastars like Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Normani, Post Malone, Snoh Allegra and more.
