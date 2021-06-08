New Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds boast ANC, crush-proof design, trackable case
Jun 08, 2021, 9:54 AM
The Jaybird company is famous for focusing on quality sports headphones and earbuds
. This time around, they are introducing the Jaybird Vista 2 true wireless earbuds. The company seems to have focused on the strengths of the previous Vista and added some additional features to make it stand out.
Doubling down on durability
The famously durable earbuds are now even more up to U.S. military durability standards. The Vista 2 boast IP68 waterproofing which also means they are sweat-proof. On top of that the buds are also crush, and drop-proof.
This time around, the case for the Jaybird Vista 2 is also water-resistant with an IP54 rating. However, this case is a bit more special than most earbud cases out there since it is the first to be trackable through your phone. You can track your buds’ and case’s location using the Find My Case option in the Jaybird App, not to be mistaken for Apple’s Find My
app.
Made for Athletes
These improvements don’t come out of anywhere. Jaybird has teamed up with professional athletes to create the Jaybird Vista 2. The collaboration has led to supposedly better sound quality, noise cancelation, and the addition of SurroundSense technology enabling the athlete to be more aware of his/her surroundings while exercising. They even come with optimized Sport Eargels to fit in any ear.
Jaybird’s new buds can last up to 8 hours of straight playtime and 24 hours with the case. If you need any juice in a pinch, a 5 minutes charge will give you 1 hour of playtime. The new Vistas also have a pair of microphones in each of the buds with implemented beamforming technology. Alongside Jaybird’s new WindDefense fabric technology, these little guys now have a clearer voice pick-up.
The Jaybird Vista 2 will be available on Jaybird’s website
today and in some stores for the retail price of $199.99. They come in a variety of three colors, namely Alloy Blue, Nimbus Gray, and Black.
