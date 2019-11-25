Facebook's new app pays you real money to share your views
Facebook has dropped a new app today in both the App Store and Google Play Store. Called Facebook Viewpoints, the app will reward users for helping the company change the face of technology. But be warned, you will have to give up some basic information like your name, email address and Facebook log-in info; if you're already concerned that the company knows more about you than your significant other, this might not be something you will want to participate in.
You won't get rich answering questions on Facebook Viewpoints
Facebook said in a blog post that "Today, we’re introducing Facebook Viewpoints, a new market research app that rewards people for participating in surveys, tasks, and research. We believe the best way to make products better is to get insights directly from people who use them. We’ll use these insights to improve products like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Portal and Oculus, and to benefit the broader community."
Meanwhile, if you don't mind answering questions about places you've visited and YouTube videos you've watched, the Google Opinion Rewards app will give Android users Google Play Store credit, and iOS users real cash (10 cents to 50 cents per survey). Once you hit $2.00 in credit, the money is deposited into your PayPal account. If you're an Android user, the Play Store credits add up quickly and come in handy when you want to buy a book, rent or purchase a movie, buy a game or make an in-app purchase. If you respond to every survey over a couple of months, you could find yourself with $15-$20 to spend in the Google Play Store. Now, we should point out that many will tell you that when it comes to collecting personal data, Google is just as bad or even worse than Facebook. Judging by the questions that Google has you respond to, there is no doubt that the data Google is collecting in the Opinion Rewards app is being used to improve certain services. That app is also listed in the App Store and the Google Play Store.
Returning to Facebook Viewpoints, you must be 18 or older to participate and each program has its own eligibility requirements. Right now the app is available only in the U.S., but if you live in another country, there is no need to pout; Facebook says that it planning on offering the app in other countries.
