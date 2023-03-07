Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

New Apple Accessories Incoming: The Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro could get a matching Apple leather case

Accessories Apple
New Apple Accessories Incoming: The Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro gets a matching Apple leather case
In the last couple of years, color is becoming an ever more prevalent part of Apple’s iPhone ecosystem. What was previously an ultra minimalistic black and white aesthetic is now a lively rainbow, with more and more colors to choose from.

Just today, Apple announced a bold new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. But the iPhones themselves are not the only things that are becoming more colorful. The accessories have followed suit.

Apple has just launched silicon cases in a plethora of interesting shades, including Canary Yellow (to match the new iPhone), Olive, Sky and Iris. This means that users now have a grand total of 10 color options to choose from.

Additionally, if rumors are to be believed, we can expect Apple leather covers in new shades as well. According to a tweet by Majin Buu that was subsequently covered by MacRumors in a dedicated article, two new shades will be introduced shortly - Golden Brown and Deep Violet.


The former is a fairly standard color in Apple’s accessories portfolio, but the latter is what many users are likely to be excited about. It will be a perfect match for this year’s exclusive color option for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max - Deep Purple.

Unfortunately, no official Apple case thus far (beside the clear one) has been a good fit for it. The thing is, Deep Purple is not only a very unique shade, it is also very popular amongst buyers. This makes the new leather cover all the more exciting.

It goes without saying that all accessories that we have mentioned come with MagSafe and are of impeccable quality. They are also, unfortunately, rather expensive. If you are not willing to splurge on Apple’s cases, there are many good alternatives out there. But if money is not a concern and you are looking for a premium feel, they are definitely worth a look.

