Netflix's mobile-only plan goes live in two countries

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 13, 2020, 5:01 AM
Netflix had been testing a cheaper mobile plan for several months now, so it's no surprise that the new product is now being introduced in two additional countries. After it launched the cheap plan in Malaysia and India last year, Netflix's mobile-only subscription option is now available in the Philippines and Thailand.

As far as the price goes, the mobile-only plan costs around $3, BusinessWorld reports. The new plan lets subscribers watch Netflix content on their smartphones and tablets “uninterrupted and without ads.” The mobile-only plan doesn't replace the other Netflix subscription options in these countries – basic, standard and premium.

In comparison, the basic plan costs $7 per month, while the standard and premium plans are priced at $9 and $11, respectively. In case you're wondering why Thailand and the Philippines, it's because users in these countries are watching twice more Netflix content than the rest of the world, the company says.

Those who subscribe to the mobile-only plan will be able to pay for their membership via direct carrier billing with their existing carrier, in addition to the traditional payment methods like cash, credit cards, and debit cards.

