iOS Android Apps

Netflix finally lets users turn off one of its most annoying feature

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 06, 2020, 4:52 PM
Netflix finally lets users turn off one of its most annoying feature
Everyone was complaining about Netflix's autoplay previews, but it took the streaming service quite a long time to do something about it. Although the feature is still active in all Netflix's apps, we've been given the option to completely turn them off.

It's been years since we've asked for such an option, but for some reason, Netflix didn't think it should prioritize the removal of autoplay previews. Ironically, in today's announcement, Netflix says: “We've heard the feedback loud and clear – members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix.”

We think it's great that Netflix listens to users' feedback, but we also believe that it only responds to those requests that fit its marketing strategy. In any case, if you want to turn off Netflix's most annoying feature, here is what you have to do:

  1. Sign in to Netflix from a web browser
  2. Select Manage Profiles from the menu
  3. Select the profile you'd like to update

From there, you can check or uncheck the option to autoplay previews while browsing on all devices, including Android and iOS. Keep in mind that the changes might not show up immediately, but one thing you can do to benefit from the new feature is to switch to another profile, and then switch back to reload your profile with the updated setting.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

fatTony
Reply

1. fatTony

Posts: 121; Member since: Dec 20, 2012

Nice click bait title. Got me

posted on 12 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer
Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: what is Samsung's "Next Big Thing" going to be like?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: what is Samsung's "Next Big Thing" going to be like?
Amazon prematurely confirms Moto G8 Power design and specs
Amazon prematurely confirms Moto G8 Power design and specs
All the official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases, from silicone to leather and rugged
All the official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases, from silicone to leather and rugged
Motorola One 2020 series could include two impressive phones with 90Hz 'waterfall' displays
Motorola One 2020 series could include two impressive phones with 90Hz 'waterfall' displays
Massive Samsung Galaxy Buds+ leak reveals huge battery upgrade, small price hike, and more
Massive Samsung Galaxy Buds+ leak reveals huge battery upgrade, small price hike, and more
Forget the iPhone's hot plates, first live S20 Ultra pic flaunts a whole oven!
Forget the iPhone's hot plates, first live S20 Ultra pic flaunts a whole oven!

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless