Netflix finally lets users turn off one of its most annoying feature
It's been years since we've asked for such an option, but for some reason, Netflix didn't think it should prioritize the removal of autoplay previews. Ironically, in today's announcement, Netflix says: “We've heard the feedback loud and clear – members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix.”
- Sign in to Netflix from a web browser
- Select Manage Profiles from the menu
- Select the profile you'd like to update
From there, you can check or uncheck the option to autoplay previews while browsing on all devices, including Android and iOS. Keep in mind that the changes might not show up immediately, but one thing you can do to benefit from the new feature is to switch to another profile, and then switch back to reload your profile with the updated setting.
1 Comment
1. fatTony
Posts: 121; Member since: Dec 20, 2012
posted on 12 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):