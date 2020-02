Netflix finally lets users turn off one of its most annoying feature

We've heard the feedback loud and clear – members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix

Everyone was complaining about Netflix's autoplay previews, but it took the streaming service quite a long time to do something about it. Although the feature is still active in all Netflix's apps, we've been given the option to completely turn them off.It's been years since we've asked for such an option, but for some reason, Netflix didn't think it should prioritize the removal of autoplay previews. Ironically, in today's announcement , Netflix says: “.”We think it's great that Netflix listens to users' feedback, but we also believe that it only responds to those requests that fit its marketing strategy. In any case, if you want to turn off Netflix's most annoying feature, here is what you have to do:From there, you can check or uncheck the option to autoplay previews while browsing on all devices, including Android and iOS. Keep in mind that the changes might not show up immediately, but one thing you can do to benefit from the new feature is to switch to another profile, and then switch back to reload your profile with the updated setting.