Netflix ready to build 'Netflix Houses' for play, shop, and eat in 2025 in the US

We’ve seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we’ve been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level

Netflix has made its way into the homes of more than 238 million people around the world, and yet, it seems like this isn't enough for one of the biggest streaming platforms. It wants to build its own Netflix Houses.According to, the platform is gearing up to create its own physical spaces or Netflix Houses. Josh Simon, Netflix's VP of Consumer Products, spilled the beans on this plan. These destinations won't just be about binge-watching; they are envisioned as hubs where fans can fully dive into the realms of their beloved shows.Picture this: shopping for show-themed clothes, munching on themed eats, and maybe even attempting a Squid Game-style obstacle course. Netflix House, as they will be dubbed, aims to blend retail, dining, and live experiences. The first two are set to pop up in the US by 2025, with global expansion on the horizon.This move marks Netflix's foray into permanent physical locations, signaling a significant investment in promoting its content and fostering fan communities.Josh Simon, in an interview, shared, “.”Expect rotating installations at Netflix House, featuring ticketed shows inspired by popular series and eateries serving up dishes from unscripted shows. From casual bites like burgers and fries to more upscale dining, desserts, and spirits – apparently, they prepare to get it all covered.While the permanent Netflix House locations are still scouting for addresses, the company has dabbled in temporary stores, like those showcasing Stranger Things merchandise in cities such as Las Vegas and Chicago.On another front, Netflix has been dipping its toes into gaming , introducing games on TV with a new mobile app for game controllers. Rumor has it that higher subscription prices are on the horizon . Fret not, though – it might come with added features. If not, well, at least we will have Netflix-themed hangouts to soften the blow.