NY Department of Labor teams up with Google for a new unemployment application platform
Google’s help on the project will be focused on providing an online platform with availability to a higher volume of users, as well as assuring that users can save an incomplete application to resume work on later. The new portal will be accessible from Android, iOS, tablets and laptops. The project will be based on Google Cloud.
The company said this portal feature could be used in other states in order to combat the growing number of people, struggling with unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new application portal will be available today from the NY Department of Labor’s website.