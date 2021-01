NVIDIA SHIELD TV's latest update adds support for the newest controllers

DualSense : Hold PlayStation and Share/Clip button until light pulses blue.

NVIDIA's SHIELD Android TV box has gone through a few iterations, but the base model was launched more than five years ago. During that time, the device received numerous updates that further expanded its functionality making it one of the most reliable of its kind.If you own one of these digital boxes, you'll be happy to know that NVIDIA is now rolling out another of those important updates that usually adds major new features and improvements. In this case, it's support for both DualSense and Xbox Series X/S controllers. With update 8.2.2 , NVIDIA SHIELD TV users will be able to connect current-gen console (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S) controllers and start playing Android or GeForce NOW games. The new feature uses Bluetooth connectivity to pair the controllers with the NVIDIA SHIELD TV , so here is how it's done:Besides that, NVIDIA announced that the SHIELD TV now supports Control4 for users with home theaters. And if you're into gaming, you'll be happy to know that you can now play new titles on your NVIDIA SHIELD TV via GeForce NOW, including Cyberpunk 2077, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Among Us, and Watch Dogs: Legion.