NVIDIA SHIELD TV's latest update adds support for the newest controllers
If you own one of these digital boxes, you'll be happy to know that NVIDIA is now rolling out another of those important updates that usually adds major new features and improvements. In this case, it's support for both DualSense and Xbox Series X/S controllers.
- DualSense: Hold PlayStation and Share/Clip button until light pulses blue.
- Xbox Series X/S: Hold the pairing button until the Xbox button blinks.
Besides that, NVIDIA announced that the SHIELD TV now supports Control4 for users with home theaters. And if you're into gaming, you'll be happy to know that you can now play new titles on your NVIDIA SHIELD TV via GeForce NOW, including Cyberpunk 2077, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Among Us, and Watch Dogs: Legion.