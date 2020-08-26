NVIDIA SHIELD TV's 25th update brings a host of new features
Introduced with the 2019 NVIDIA SHIELD TV, the AI upscaler is being enhanced today with the addition of a neural network model. Thanks to this improvement, the AI upscaler can now take low-resolution video and produce state-of-the-art sharpness and improved details that no traditional scaler can recreate.
Furthermore, the update adds more UHD 4K upscaling support from 360p to 1440p content. Also, on the 2019 SHIELD TV Pros, NVIDIA has added support for 60fps content. Thanks to these changes, the SHIELD can now upscale live sports on HD TV and HD video from YouTube to 4K with AI.
But there's more to come! NVIDIA announced that in the coming weeks, it will add 4K 60fps upscaling to GeForce NOW via an update to the NVIDIA Games app. Also, the customizable button on the new SHIELD remote is getting two more actions. One that allows users to configure a custom action for double press another one for long press.
Last but not least, this major update includes support for digital projectors, and adds IR volume control when using the SHIELD TV app after it's paired with Google Home. Earlier SHIELD models (2015 and 2017) are also getting an option to match the frame rate of displayed content.