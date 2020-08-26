Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
Accessories Software updates

NVIDIA SHIELD TV's 25th update brings a host of new features

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 26, 2020, 11:38 PM
NVIDIA SHIELD TV's 25th update brings a host of new features
The fact that NVIDIA is still updating the SHIELD TV five years after its launch is mind-blowing. Today's update for NVIDIA SHIELD TV, Software Experience Upgrade 8.2, is the 25th for owners of the original model released on the market back in 2015.

The update is available for newer models as well, so even if you don't own the original one, you're still eligible for all the new features and improvements promised in Software Experience Upgrade 8.2.

Introduced with the 2019 NVIDIA SHIELD TV, the AI upscaler is being enhanced today with the addition of a neural network model. Thanks to this improvement, the AI upscaler can now take low-resolution video and produce state-of-the-art sharpness and improved details that no traditional scaler can recreate.

Furthermore, the update adds more UHD 4K upscaling support from 360p to 1440p content. Also, on the 2019 SHIELD TV Pros, NVIDIA has added support for 60fps content. Thanks to these changes, the SHIELD can now upscale live sports on HD TV and HD video from YouTube to 4K with AI.

But there's more to come! NVIDIA announced that in the coming weeks, it will add 4K 60fps upscaling to GeForce NOW via an update to the NVIDIA Games app. Also, the customizable button on the new SHIELD remote is getting two more actions. One that allows users to configure a custom action for double press another one for long press.

Last but not least, this major update includes support for digital projectors, and adds IR volume control when using the SHIELD TV app after it's paired with Google Home. Earlier SHIELD models (2015 and 2017) are also getting an option to match the frame rate of displayed content.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full
Popular stories
Check out the twisty LG Wing 5G in action for the first time
Popular stories
Asus ZenFone 7 Pro Review: Hands-On and first impressions
Popular stories
First live shot of 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max shows Apple testing 120Hz refresh rate (VIDEO)

Popular stories

Popular stories
Newest Google Pixel 5 leak reveals very small battery for 5G flagship
Popular stories
This is what the 2020 iPhone lineup could look like after iPhone 12 debut
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) Ultra 5G may replace Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
Apple’s 120Hz display saga continues, the feature slips away from 2020 iPhones, as crucial part is missing
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of promising Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G specs
Popular stories
iOS 14 beta 5 again hints at a 120Hz screen for the iPhone 12

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless