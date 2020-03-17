Android Deals

NVIDIA SHIELD TV (2019) is on sale across multiple stores

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Mar 17, 2020, 5:08 AM
One of the best-selling Android TV boxes, NVIDIA SHIELD TV is getting a discount across multiple US retailers. More importantly, we're talking about the most recent NVIDIA SHIELD TV model, which was launched on the market at the end of last year.

This particular model comes with the new remote that lets you search for and play content using voice commands. Also, it's powered by NVIDIA's Tegra X1+ processor that should offer superior performance.

NVIDIA SHIELD TV (2019) can stream content from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Vudu in 4K HDR, and YouTube, Hulu Live, Google Play Movies & TV, and more in 4K. You can even add a game controller that can be purchased separately if you want to play games with GeForce Now, which is completely free.

No household should lack an Android TV box these days, and the NVIDIA SHIELD TV (2019) is one of the best on the market. For a limited time, you can buy one for just $130, $20 cheaper than the typical retail price.

Check out the deal at Best Buy

Check out the deal at B&H Video

