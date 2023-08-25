Motorola confirms Moto G54 official announcement for next month
The first images and specs details of Motorola’s next mid-range smartphone, the Moto G54, leaked about a week ago. Today, we’ve learned that the device will be introduced in China on September 5, just a few days after another Motorola phone is scheduled to be released, the Moto G84.
A teaser that recently popped up on Weibo (the Chinese alternative to Facebook) confirms the announcement date but avoids revealing any details about the Moto G54’s actual specs.
For starters, the Moto G54 is expected to pack a massive 5,000 mAh battery and a standard side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The pictures leaked a week ago confirm the phone will feature a dual-camera setup, which consists of one 50-megapixel main sensor and, possibly, a 2- or 5-megapixel macro camera.
Just like the previous model, the Moto G54 is likely to feature 5G support. Also, rumor has it that Motorola decided to include a 6.5-inch FHD+ with 120Hz refresh rate, but that’s about all we know at the moment.
A teaser that recently popped up on Weibo (the Chinese alternative to Facebook) confirms the announcement date but avoids revealing any details about the Moto G54’s actual specs.
But that’s not really a problem since the phone has already been listed by TENAA, the Chinese regulatory entity, so we do know a couple of things about Motorola’s upcoming phone.
Moto G54 teaser
For starters, the Moto G54 is expected to pack a massive 5,000 mAh battery and a standard side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The pictures leaked a week ago confirm the phone will feature a dual-camera setup, which consists of one 50-megapixel main sensor and, possibly, a 2- or 5-megapixel macro camera.
Just like the previous model, the Moto G54 is likely to feature 5G support. Also, rumor has it that Motorola decided to include a 6.5-inch FHD+ with 120Hz refresh rate, but that’s about all we know at the moment.
Since there are still two more weeks until the official reveal, more information about the Moto G54 is likely to leak, so be patient and enjoy the ride.
Things that are NOT allowed: