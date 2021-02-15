Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Motorola Android

Motorola to launch the Moto E7 Power on February 19, full specs revealed

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 15, 2021, 11:15 AM
Motorola to launch the Moto E7 Power on February 19, full specs revealed
The Moto E7 Power hasn't been officially introduced, but there's one particular retailer that has already revealed the phone's full specs and launch date. Flipkart, one of India's biggest retailers has just confirmed that the Moto E7 Power will be available for purchase starting February 19.

Although the Indian retailer does reveal all the phone's specs, it misses one of the most important aspects, the price. Although we expect this one to cost the equivalent of $150, we don't have a confirmation yet.

What Flipkart's listing confirms though is our previous report concerning the fact that the Moto E7 Power will be powered by a very old processor, the MediaTek Helio P22. The chipset is coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage (up to 1TB), but Motorola might launch a cheaper 2/32GB model too.

Furthermore, the Moto E7 Power sports a disappointing 6.5-inch HD+ display, a dual camera (13MP + 2MP), and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. What's really surprising about Motorola's affordable smartphone is the fact that it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a feature that's usually reserved for more expensive phones.

Finally, the phone is supposed to offer a “near stock Android experience,” but Flipkart doesn't mention what version of Android the Moto E7 Power will run at launch. We don't want to jinx it, but according to the Geekbench listing, the Moto E7 Power will ship with Android 10 on board.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra triumphs with a very narrow win in our blind camera comparison
Popular stories
A close look at the world's first under-display phone camera
Popular stories
Latest Apple iPhone 13 5G rumors include portless design, astrophotography, and more
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Galaxy S21 is its first phone without a charger, and Samsung overcompensates
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra triumphs with a very narrow win in our blind camera comparison
Popular stories
iOS 15: Release date and expected new features
Popular stories
If you have this app on your Android device, you need to uninstall it immediately!
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones
Popular stories
Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto E6i

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless