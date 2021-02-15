Motorola to launch the Moto E7 Power on February 19, full specs revealed

The Moto E7 Power hasn't been officially introduced, but there's one particular retailer that has already revealed the phone's full specs and launch date. Flipkart, one of India's biggest retailers has just confirmed that the Moto E7 Power will be available for purchase starting February 19
.
Although the Indian retailer does reveal all the phone's specs, it misses one of the most important aspects, the price. Although we expect this one to cost the equivalent of $150, we don't have a confirmation yet.
What Flipkart's listing confirms though is our previous report
concerning the fact that the Moto E7 Power will be powered by a very old processor, the MediaTek Helio P22. The chipset is coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage (up to 1TB), but Motorola might launch a cheaper 2/32GB model too.
Furthermore, the Moto E7 Power sports a disappointing 6.5-inch HD+ display, a dual camera (13MP + 2MP), and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. What's really surprising about Motorola's affordable smartphone is the fact that it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a feature that's usually reserved for more expensive phones.
Finally, the phone is supposed to offer a “near stock Android experience
,” but Flipkart doesn't mention what version of Android the Moto E7 Power will run at launch. We don't want to jinx it, but according to the Geekbench listing, the Moto E7 Power will ship with Android 10 on board.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!