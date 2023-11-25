Motorola Edge+ 2022 Cyber Monday deal is proof everything worth having can be bought
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We are in the thick of the deals season, which means there's still time to upgrade to a new phone without spending an absurdly high amount. Amazon is selling the previous-gen flagship Motorola Edge Plus 2022 for a really low price, making this the perfect time to grab the phone.
The variant Amazon has on sale was $999 at launch and the price seemed justified at that time. The phone retails for $647 nowadays and Amazon has marked its price down by $192, making it considerably more affordable than the top flagships of 2023.
At this price, it's a better option than midrange phones. In fact, in some aspects, it even edges out many newer premium phones.
For starters, you get a large 6.7-inch OLED panel with an exceptionally high refresh rate of 144Hz for silky smooth scrolling. Samsung, Apple, and Google's phones max out at 120Hz.
The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, so it will easily outperform newer midrange phones. It's performance is comparable to that of Google's Pixel 8 phones which start at $699.
The Edge Plus 2022 has a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone churns out good photos in all sorts of lighting conditions. Its cameras might not be at the same level as the iPhone 15, Galaxy S23, and Pixel 8, but a casual user might not even notice any difference.
The device has a 4,800mAh battery and will last more than a day on a single charge. It can be juiced up quickly, thanks to 68W charging support.
All in all, if you want snappy performance, a beautiful screen, and long battery life, the Motorola Edge Plus 2022 is a well-rounded choice and won't let you down.
Things that are NOT allowed: