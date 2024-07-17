More employees reveal why it's possibly the worst time to be a T-Mobile customer

T-Mobile retailer with more than 400 stores across the nation, have come forward with stories of their own. After T-Mobile was put on blast by disgruntled employees not happy with its pushy sales tactics , some people working for Arch Telecom, which is the third largestretailer with more than 400 stores across the nation, have come forward with stories of their own.





T-Mobile seems to have given a free pass to the management to employ whatever strategy they deem fit t In its quest to be the market leader,seems to have given a free pass to the management to employ whatever strategy they deem fit t o get customers to spend as much as possible

This had presumably led to the management putting an unhealthy amount of pressure on sales representatives to not let customers leave without spending more than they intended to. As a result, sales representatives often coerce people into buying extras like accessories and insurance by making misleading and dishonest statements. Failure to do that could lead to admonishment from supervisors and managers as well as low commissions.





If customers think they can avoid getting talked into making unwanted purchases by shopping elsewhere, they might be surprised to find that the practices extend to third-party retailers as well.









T-Mobile when it comes to encouraging shady sales tactics. whitexscvlex has warned both customers and employees that Arch Telecom puts money over everything else. According to a post on Reddit by an Arch Telecom employee , the company isn't any better thanwhen it comes to encouraging shady sales tactics. whitexscvlex has warned both customers and employees that Arch Telecom puts money over everything else.





whitexscvlex, Reddit, June 2024



To back up their claim, the employee has asked people to look up employee reviews on Indeed and Glassdoor. On Glassdoor, the company is rated 3.2 out of 5 stars, and its CEO Alex Ghai, has a 63 percent approval rating.





It appears that Arch Telecom sets unrealistic sales targets and bullies employees into helping them meet them even if it means scamming a customer. The management doesn't shy away from embarrassing employees in front of each other and pitting them against one another to pressure them into doing whatever it takes to make as many sales as possible.





Vz_infamous, Reddit, July 2024





Employees are taught by their direct managers to talk customers into migrating from their plans to a worse plan to add voice lines, hotspots, and tablets in a bundle deal. Sometimes, they even resort to lying and telling customers certain things are free even if they aren't, misquote monthly pricing, and withhold tax information.





JohnJSal, Reddit







Employees are even asked to put regular customers on a business account just to meet category goals.





whitexscvlex, Reddit, June 2024





Existing-Sky9665, Reddit, June 2024





After whitexscvlex posted on Reddit, they were contacted by someone from the leadership team who made a veiled threat to get the post taken down.





Other Arch Telecom employees and customers have also narrated their experiences on Reddit, revealing questionable strategies Arch Telecom uses. For instance, it has been accused of recording people on the sales floor and adding lines to customer accounts without being asked.





TMUStoUnionize, Reddit, June 2024





While T-Mobile cannot be held responsible for how Arch Telecom is run, the way they are both accused of employing essentially the same shady tactics to boost sales makes you wonder if this is an agreed-upon strategy.





T-Mobile was sued earlier this year by individually-owned T-Mobile stores who said that T-Mobile controlled most aspects of Arch Telecom's business. After all,was sued earlier this year by individually-ownedstores who said that the carrier teamed up with Arch Telecom to close or buy minority-owned locations . The lawsuit also claimed thatcontrolled most aspects of Arch Telecom's business.





The higher-ups at T-Mobile were seemingly appalled after learning about the unethical conduct of its store staff and encouraged them to report such behavior to their supervisors, even though supervisors are the ones who reportedly encourage this behavior in the first place.



