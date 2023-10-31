Molded glass adoption could make the iPhone 16 Pro camera lenses thinner and lighter
Smartphone companies are always duking it out for the top spot, and you know what? It's not bad for us consumers. It means we get cool new gadgets to play with, and sometimes, it sparks some serious tech revolutions. Apple's right up there in the game, and even if some people argue that the latest iPhone 15 Series isn't a total game-changer from the iPhone 14, the Copertino-based company is one pushing for innovation.
Because creating molded lenses is a complex task, manufacturers are already gearing up for the iPhone 16 Pro lineup. The report states that Apple is taking the lead in supply chain orders, yet there is a possibility that other players, like Oppo and vivo, might also venture into using molded lenses as part of a broader trend.
If you're curious about molded glass, it's a specific type crafted by pouring molten glass into a mold and rapidly cooling it. This process yields highly robust and durable glass, making it well-suited for applications such as smartphones, where strength and durability are essential.
Now, word on the street, courtesy of Economic Daily News (via Apple Insider), is that the iPhone 16 Pro might be rocking molded glass lenses. Why? To slim down that camera bump, cut some weight, and give us better magnification. It looks like suppliers are getting their act together for the 2024 iPhone lineup, and the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could be waving the molded glass flag for space and weight savings.
Before this, rumors hinted at the iPhone 16 Pro getting a 120 mm Telephoto camera, thanks to a supposedly bigger device size. And here's where molded glass could help since it's lighter and thinner, which is handy for the cause. Molded lenses also pack more magnification in a smaller package. So, Apple might stick with the 24 mm and 120 mm focal lengths but with thinner lenses. This could be perfect for the iPhone 16 Pro, which reportedly will be packed with the tetraprism crystal for that longer Telephoto lens.
Because creating molded lenses is a complex task, manufacturers are already gearing up for the iPhone 16 Pro lineup. The report states that Apple is taking the lead in supply chain orders, yet there is a possibility that other players, like Oppo and vivo, might also venture into using molded lenses as part of a broader trend.
If you're curious about molded glass, it's a specific type crafted by pouring molten glass into a mold and rapidly cooling it. This process yields highly robust and durable glass, making it well-suited for applications such as smartphones, where strength and durability are essential.
Things that are NOT allowed: