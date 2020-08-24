Mobvoi kicks off pre-orders for TicWatch GTX, its most affordable smartwatch

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 24, 2020, 7:33 AM
At just $60, the TicWatch GTX is Mobvoi most affordable smartwatch to date. Although it hasn't been launched on the market yet, customers can already pre-order the TicWatch GTX directly from Mobvoi's online store for a 10% discount.

On September 3, Mobvoi's TicWatch GTX will be available to buy from Amazon for $60 (€60). The smartwatch is only available in black, but a lack of color options should be the last thing one should consider when buying such a cheap smartwatch.

The TicWatch GTX comes packed with several apps to track health, offering 24/7 health monitoring without the need for a smartphone. There are no less than 14 workout modes available, including running, cycling, swimming, and yoga. Other important functions that you get on the TicWatch GTX are music control, stopwatch, timer, weather, torchlight, and Find My Phone.

Also, Mobvoi's smartwatch features notification support for incoming calls and messages. According to Mobvoi, the TicWatch GTX should offer up to 10 days of battery life, although it highly depends on usage. For example, the smartwatch should last about seven days with regular use, while enabling the Power Saving Mode could get you up to ten days.

Last but not least, users shouldn't have any issues swimming with the Mobvoi TicWatch GTX on the wrists since this one is both IP68 water- and sweat-proof.

