Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Samsung slashing prices
Save big on the Galaxy Tab S9+ with special Labor Day discounts at Samsung now!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Mobile Tech Quiz Live: sign up to play with us next week!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Mobile Tech Quiz Live: sign up to play with us next week!
Hey, PhoneArena community!

We’re excited to introduce a fun and super-casual quiz game that’s all about our favorite topic – mobile tech! Whether you’re a hardcore techie or just love staying in the loop, this is your chance to test your knowledge, learn something new, and have a blast with fellow tech enthusiasts!


But that's not all! Some of our PhoneArena authors will be jumping in to play along with you. Think you can outsmart the pros?


What: Mobile Tech Quiz!


When: Friday, September 6


What time: 7 AM Pacific US | 10 AM Eastern US | 2 PM UTC/GMT | 4 PM Central Europe | 7:30 PM India | 11 PM UTC+9


Reserve your spot by signing up via the following Google Form!



On September 6, you'll get a reminder via mail, including instructions on how to join the quiz.


You'll be able to join the quiz by visiting PhoneArena.com as well.


The Quiz will be hosted on the popular platform Kahoot, and will consist of a series of questions on all things mobile—think smartphones, apps, tech history, and more. Be ready, because the questions will come in varying degrees of difficulty!


Each question will have multiple-choice answers, so everyone has a shot, whether you're a seasoned tech guru or a curious newbie. Points will be awarded for correct answers, and we’ll keep a fun leaderboard to see who’s on top!

So, are you ready to take on the challenge?


Let the games begin!

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/34-200/Radoslav-S.jpg
Rad Slavov Editor-in-chief, Reviewer and Author
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]

Latest News

Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless