Mid-range Motorola One 5G Ace scores its highest ever discount after Prime Day 2022

While history and common sense would seem to dictate the first few weeks after Amazon's Prime Day festival (and equivalent sales events run by retailers like Best Buy and Walmart) are some of the year's slowest in terms of good deals on popular mobile products, that's... not exactly what we're seeing right now.

At least three different Motorola handsets are cheaper than they've ever been in unlocked variants with absolutely no strings attached, and that obviously includes Prime requirements and other special conditions.

Motorola One 5G Ace

Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Frosted Silver
$170 off (43%)
$229 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Released in early 2021, the decidedly mid-end One 5G Ace joins the lower-end Moto G Fast and higher-end Motorola Edge (2021) today in scoring a new all-time high discount. Normally available for $399.99 and recently marked down as low as $239.99 with an obligatory Prime subscription, the Snapdragon 750-powered 6.7-incher is 10 bucks cheaper than that at the time of this writing at both Best Buy and Amazon.

All in all, you're looking at saving an unprecedented $170 here, which equates to a massive 43 percent slashed off the aforementioned list price of a 128GB Motorola One 5G Ace in a single "Frosted" (or "Hazy") silver hue. 

You might want to hurry if the phone's value proposition finally feels right, as the same promotion would technically be available from the official US e-store of the thriving device manufacturer... only the handset is no longer in stock there, which probably means Amazon and Best Buy's inventories are also extremely limited.

Far from a powerhouse by 2022 standards, this 5G-enabled Ace does still come with an overall very respectable set of specs for its lower-than-ever price, including a hefty 5,000mAh battery promising to deliver "more than" two days of uninterrupted use, three rear-facing cameras (one of which is actually pretty decent), a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with 6GB RAM, microSD support for easily expanding said digital hoarding room, and a handy 3.5mm headphone jack.
