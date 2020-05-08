Microsoft's newest Android app Bing Wallpapers features 10 years worth of images

Last week Microsoft released its newest Android app
Bing Wallpapers on the Google Play store, which notably features 10 years worth of images, all once featured on the company search engine Bing's homepage.
As the app name suggests, it's a gallery for curated wallpapers, each one with a detailed description of where it was taken and the surrounding areas, written in the form of a small, captivating story. In addition, the app has the ability to automatically change the smartphone's wallpaper daily, as well as a selection of vibrant solid colors, and an image search option. Both the Bing Wallpapers app and the wallpapers inside are compatible with portrait and landscape mode.
Microsoft notes that much like the Bing homepage, new gorgeous and high-quality images will be added daily, with app updates being automatic.
Despite being released just recently, on April 28th, the app already has over 100,000 downloads. Interestingly, it requires a device running at least Android 8.0.
For further Android customization Microsoft additionally offers its own launcher
, available on the Play Store, which itself also supports the setting of daily Bing images as wallpapers. It's also notably useful for Windows PC users, as it offers a seamless transition between Android and PC, in the form of continuous viewing of documents or photos between devices. Microsoft Launcher has over a million downloads and is well-regarded by Android users, with mostly positive 5-star ratings.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!