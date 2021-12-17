Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Android Microsoft Software updates

Microsoft’s Surface Duo plagued by copy/paste issues

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Microsoft’s Surface Duo plagued by copy/paste issues
Microsoft’s Surface Duo device is one bizarre contraption in a smartphone world, dominated by tall aspect ratios and flexible screens. The company decided that what people needed was a double-screen 4:3 phone, and even though the build and execution of the Duo were almost flawless, there’s much to be desired on the software front.

Surface Duo owners have been subjected to mediocre and dull software updates for quite some time now, and the latest update has brought another issue to the table. As you might know, the Duo is a two-screen device, and being one means that functionalities like Copy/Paste are crucial for its performance and usability.

It turns out that after the December 2021 update, the Surface Duo has started to display abhorrent behavior when it comes to the copy and paste features. Reddit user Chris St Aubyn is the one that gave voice to the discontent of the masses with an appropriate thread. According to Aubyn, the copy/paste feature is now broken on some Duo devices.

He’s not alone, though. In the same thread, users are corroborating his experience. One Duo owner wrote that the new patch is “ruining my whole multitasking experience.” While another one complained: “I’m having a problem where text that is copied from one screen doesn’t paste on the other. Which for me destroys almost the whole point of dual screens.”

Microsoft promised an update to Android 11 for the Surface Duo until the end of the year but looking at the calendar this promise would be one that’s hard to keep. Are there any Duo users among us? How’s the copy/paste feature working for you guys? Let us know in the comments below.

You may also find interesting:
5G Microsoft Surface Duo 2 receives another disappointingly dull software update
Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 to receive three years of Android updates
The OG Surface Duo will get Android 11 before year's end
Official video takes us around the vastly improved Surface Duo 2 5G

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Microsoft Surface Duo specs
Microsoft Surface Duo specs
User reviews
6.5
$1500 Amazon $499 eBay $700 BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 8.1 inches 2700 x 1800 pixels
  • Camera 11 MP (Single camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3577 mAh
  • OS Android 10
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The full Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs and price list has leaked, and it's inspiring
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The full Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs and price list has leaked, and it's inspiring
Best Buy improves its own killer Black Friday Surface Pro 7 deals in time for Christmas
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Best Buy improves its own killer Black Friday Surface Pro 7 deals in time for Christmas
-$600
Sony’s new image sensor may offer better dynamic range and noise reduction
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Sony’s new image sensor may offer better dynamic range and noise reduction
Samsung discounts every Galaxy Buds model in time for Christmas
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung discounts every Galaxy Buds model in time for Christmas
Catch this Fitbit Charge 5 deal for $50 less than its original price
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Catch this Fitbit Charge 5 deal for $50 less than its original price
Samsung patents the first phone with a folding AND flipping display
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Samsung patents the first phone with a folding AND flipping display
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless