Microsoft’s Surface Duo plagued by copy/paste issues

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Microsoft’s Surface Duo device is one bizarre contraption in a smartphone world, dominated by tall aspect ratios and flexible screens. The company decided that what people needed was a double-screen 4:3 phone, and even though the build and execution of the Duo were almost flawless, there’s much to be desired on the software front.Surface Duo owners have been subjected to mediocre and dull software updates for quite some time now, and the latest update has brought another issue to the table. As you might know, the Duo is a two-screen device, and being one means that functionalities like Copy/Paste are crucial for its performance and usability.It turns out that after the December 2021 update, the Surface Duo has started to display abhorrent behavior when it comes to the copy and paste features. Reddit user Chris St Aubyn is the one that gave voice to the discontent of the masses with an appropriate thread. According to Aubyn, the copy/paste feature is now broken on some Duo devices.