Windows Microsoft Coronavirus

Microsoft Store locations will never re-open again

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jun 26, 2020, 10:27 AM
Microsoft Store locations will never re-open again
It seems like the coronavirus pandemic isn't just changing how we work, but also how we shop. Microsoft Store outlets were closed because of the pandemic in March and the company has now announced that it's shutting them down for good.

All retail activity will now be online, with employees providing sales, training, and support digitally from corporate offices. The company notes that its online sales have grown and it's confident that its team, which is diverse and skilled, is capable enough to serve customers beyond physical outlets. 

Apparently, Microsoft was planning to make this shift well before the coronavirus struck, and the last few months have only strengthened its resolve, after its workforce proved that it can handle all kinds of consumers, including education and enterprise customers, remotely.  The team has hosted over 14,000 virtual workshops and camps and more than 3,000 online graduations since March.

Per Microsoft, its digital storefronts, which consist of Microsoft.com, and stores on Xbox and Windows, are frequented by over 1.2 billion people every month in 190 markets. 

The company has confirmed that the change in its retail strategy will not result in layoffs. Rather, it's going to invest more in one on one video chat support, tutorial videos, and virtual workshops. 

Four Microsoft Store locations will be reimagined as Microsoft Experience Centers


Four existing locations in London, New York City, Sydney, and Redmond will be revamped as Microsoft Experience Centers, allowing the company to maintain some semblance of a retail presence.

Microsoft Corporate Vice President David Porter said: 

It is a new day for how Microsoft Store team members will serve all customers. We are energized about the opportunity to innovate in how we engage with all customers, maximize our talent for greatest impact, and most importantly help our valued customers achieve more.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
OnePlus still doesn't have what it takes to challenge Samsung and Apple
Popular stories
"There's almost no reason to buy an Android phone anymore": True or False?
Popular stories
Leaked high-quality render does the beautiful Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 justice
Popular stories
Apple iOS 14 Preview: Hands-on with all the new features

Popular stories

Popular stories
Former Google CEO reveals the real reason why the U.S. attacks Huawei
Popular stories
If you hurry, the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G can finally be yours
Popular stories
Slow-motion video shows the Apple Watch protecting its circuits from water damage
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 is the culmination of Samsung's strategic errors
Popular stories
iOS 14 release date, beta download, and supported iPhones: All you need to know
Popular stories
Dummy units reveal the three different 5G Apple iPhone 12 screen sizes

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless