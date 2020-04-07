Microsoft's Project xCloud preview is entering 11 more countries in Western Europe
The new Project xCloud preview countries are, as announced: Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden.
The xCloud service is to rival the likes of Google Stadia and PlayStation Now, with an Android preview app currently available in the listed countries, while an iPhone and iPad version is being tested by a number of invited users in the US, UK and Canada.
Project xCloud promises over 50 console-quality games that can be played from your phone or tablet, with no hassle of downloads or installs. During the preview, you don't need to own any games or a console, as Microsoft streams the games as they run on the company's own hardware, right to your device, similarly to how Netflix streams video.
A rival game streaming service, Google Stadia, has been out since late last year. Google recently even gave free Stadia Pro trials to some YouTube Premium users. Stadia currently has over 30 games available, and hundreds more to come, with many being Triple-A ones that would normally require a powerful PC to run.
Those cloud gaming services aim to take away the need of buying expensive computers or game consoles, and to allow gamers to simply play their games library via a compatible phone or tablet.