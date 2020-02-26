Microsoft OneNote for Android major update adds several new features
Moreover, the latest update overhauls the Inking feature and adds support for new colors. The new version of OneNote allows you to use two types of pens, highlighters, and erasers. Also, there's a new Lasso tool available that lets you resize anything in the app, as well as a new option to re-position objects on a page.
But that's not all. The official changelog (via MSPU) mentions the update adds the ability to re-order sections. You'll be able to do that by tapping and holding on a section or page name. You can also drag the name of the section or page if you want to reposition it.
Last but not least, OneNote now benefits from a simplified drag to sync feature. Simply drag your finger down a page and your app should refresh the page for you. Don't forget to download the new OneNote app for Android via Google Play Store.
