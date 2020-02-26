Android Microsoft Apps

Microsoft OneNote for Android major update adds several new features

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Feb 26, 2020, 12:38 PM
It is the season of updates for Microsoft's mobile apps. After releasing the unified Office app on Android and iOS, the Redmond-based company is now making OneNote an even better app by adding a ton of new features.

First and foremost, OneNote users will be happy to know the app now feature a native dark mode. The update introduces a new option that lets users toggle the background from light to dark from the app settings.

Moreover, the latest update overhauls the Inking feature and adds support for new colors. The new version of OneNote allows you to use two types of pens, highlighters, and erasers. Also, there's a new Lasso tool available that lets you resize anything in the app, as well as a new option to re-position objects on a page.

But that's not all. The official changelog (via MSPU) mentions the update adds the ability to re-order sections. You'll be able to do that by tapping and holding on a section or page name. You can also drag the name of the section or page if you want to reposition it.

Last but not least, OneNote now benefits from a simplified drag to sync feature. Simply drag your finger down a page and your app should refresh the page for you. Don't forget to download the new OneNote app for Android via Google Play Store.

MsPooks
1. MsPooks

Posts: 380; Member since: Jul 08, 2019

I still can't figure out a good use case for that app. Seems too complex for simple notes. Anybody with some good ideas?

posted on 13 min ago

