Microsoft launches unified Office app for Android devices

Feb 18, 2020, 1:23 AM
Microsoft launches unified Office app for Android devices
Microsoft has quietly released a new Office app that combines all its editing apps – Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneDrive. The new app is now available for Android devices via Google Play Store, and apart from combining all Microsoft's editing apps, it doesn't seem to bring anything new in terms of features.

In fact, there's one downside that the folks at AndroidPolice found while testing the new app. It looks like while transitioning to a single, unified Office app, Microsoft missed one important feature for many Android users: support for tablets.

The new Office app is stuck in portrait mode even when it's used on the large screen of a tablet and doesn't seem to have an option that will unlock the layout. Contacted by AndroidPolice, Microsoft said that it has nothing to share at this time about tablet support, so if you're planning to use it on a larger screen know that the app will be locked in portrait mode.

Aside from that, the unified Office app does exactly what you would expect from an all-in-one editing app. It lets you access your OneDrive files and it even includes a QR code reader.

According to Microsoft, the unified Office app should be compatible with all devices running any of the last four major Android versions, as long as these devices are equipped with an ARM-based CPU and 1GB RAM or above.

