Microsoft launches unified Office app for Android devices
The new Office app is stuck in portrait mode even when it's used on the large screen of a tablet and doesn't seem to have an option that will unlock the layout. Contacted by AndroidPolice, Microsoft said that it has nothing to share at this time about tablet support, so if you're planning to use it on a larger screen know that the app will be locked in portrait mode.
Aside from that, the unified Office app does exactly what you would expect from an all-in-one editing app. It lets you access your OneDrive files and it even includes a QR code reader.
According to Microsoft, the unified Office app should be compatible with all devices running any of the last four major Android versions, as long as these devices are equipped with an ARM-based CPU and 1GB RAM or above.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):