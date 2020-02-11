iOS Microsoft Apps

Microsoft releases redesigned Office apps for iOS devices

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 11, 2020, 1:43 AM
Microsoft releases redesigned Office apps for iOS devices
Microsoft has just released a big update for its Office apps on iOS devices. The new update brings a complete redesign of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, which is supposed to make the apps simpler, faster and easier to use than ever before. On top of that, they look much better, Microsoft says.

Unfortunately, Microsoft didn't reveal any specifics about the changes included in the update, so you'll just have to play with the apps. However, it looks like there's a new Alt Text Pane that should make content easier to access, MSPU reports. Apart from the new design, Microsoft added the features listed below:

  • Read and Reply on the Fly: Respond to comments and mentions right from email without opening the workbook.
  • Look left, look right… XLOOKUP is here: Row by row, find anything you need in a table or range with XLOOKUP.

XLOOKUP is a new Excel feature that lets users find what they're looking for faster and easier with fewer limitations than before. You'll be able to look up a value vertically and horizontally, but the new feature also supports column insertions and deletions among other things.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

MargaretGKelley
Reply

1. MargaretGKelley

Posts: 11; Member since: 1 hour ago

Make $6,000-$8,000 A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot....copy this sait>→→→www.bayusd11.com

posted on 1 hour ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Judge will reportedly rule in favor of T-Mobile-Sprint merger tomorrow
Judge will reportedly rule in favor of T-Mobile-Sprint merger tomorrow
Get a look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip teaser that it broadcast during the Oscars
Get a look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip teaser that it broadcast during the Oscars
Take some time to watch the upcoming Surface Duo in action
Take some time to watch the upcoming Surface Duo in action
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Record T-Mobile year signals end of carrier price wars, but the Sprint merger weighs on 2020
Record T-Mobile year signals end of carrier price wars, but the Sprint merger weighs on 2020
Fresh speculation rekindles 'affordable' Galaxy S20 hopes
Fresh speculation rekindles 'affordable' Galaxy S20 hopes
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer
Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer

Popular stories

The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
Samsung leaks the Galaxy S20, price increase vs S10 pops up with release details
Samsung leaks the Galaxy S20, price increase vs S10 pops up with release details

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless