Microsoft releases redesigned Office apps for iOS devices
- Read and Reply on the Fly: Respond to comments and mentions right from email without opening the workbook.
- Look left, look right… XLOOKUP is here: Row by row, find anything you need in a table or range with XLOOKUP.
XLOOKUP is a new Excel feature that lets users find what they're looking for faster and easier with fewer limitations than before. You'll be able to look up a value vertically and horizontally, but the new feature also supports column insertions and deletions among other things.
1 Comment
1. MargaretGKelley
Posts: 11; Member since: 1 hour ago
posted on 1 hour ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):