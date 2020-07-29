iOS Android Microsoft Apps

Microsoft launches Family Safety app on Android and iOS

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 29, 2020, 1:44 AM
Microsoft launches Family Safety app on Android and iOS
After a few months of beta testing, Microsoft has finally released its Family Safety app on Android and iOS. If you don't consider these apps that tell you what your kids are doing at any given moment too creepy, you'll most likely want to check this one out.

Although it's now available on both major mobile platforms – Android and iOS, there's no device management for iOS devices, so it makes the app almost useless. We're quite sure that Microsoft is not at fault in this case and hope that Apple will allow developers to implement this major feature as well.

That being said, here is what you can do with the Family Safety app on your mobile phone. First off, you'll be able to limit screen time for play and make more time for apps that will allow your kids to learn something. You can add more time for games or educational apps upon request.

More importantly, you can use search filters to block adult content on the web. The feature works with Microsoft Edge on Android devices and lets you set browsing to kid-friendly websites with either allowed or blocked websites list.



Location sharing is another big feature that comes with Family Safety. It lets you see each of your family members' last known location on a map. Microsoft, just like other companies, claims that family location data will not be sold or shared with data brokers.

Also, Family Safety includes a new feature that blocks or unblocks specific apps, which allows you to control what apps your children are allowed to use and when. Microsoft revealed two new premium features that will be added in the coming months: drive safety (only available in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia) and location alerts. The company also confirmed that it's working to bring the options to set screen time and content filters to iPhones.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
OnePlus Nord is officially coming to the US... But it might be a different one
Popular stories
Best back to school deals and sales from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung and others
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra 5G could be very expensive
Popular stories
Insane Motorola Razr (2020) 5G leak reveals design for the first time

Popular stories

Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak
Popular stories
Sprint's name could live on and T-Mobile will (indirectly) join forces with Best Buy on August 2
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut
Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US
Popular stories
Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless