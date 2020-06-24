Microsoft Defender starts defending Android





Microsoft Defender ATP for Android is vowing to deal with the issue. The software package provides different security options like scanning the phone for malware or detecting phishing attempts. When Defender detects malware or other malicious software, it will restrict access to critical apps like mail clients and online banking apps, to prevent further damage. Defender ATP for Android is currently still in preview for Microsoft 365 customers, but if you're keen on using this product, it will be more widely available in the coming months.

Microsoft is no stranger to system vulnerabilities and through the years its Windows operating system has been exploited many times. In order to be fair, though, we should say that the company has upped its game in security and many users now prefer Microsoft’s own ATP (Advanced Threat Protection), also known as Microsoft Defender to other third-party antivirus software.Now Microsoft has decided to offer its expertise to another very popular operating system that also struggles with security: Android. Google’s mobile operating system houses an enormous amount of malicious software, including malware, phishing scams, trojan horses, and many more. Google removes hundreds of apps every month, but many of these dangerous pieces of software eventually reach users.