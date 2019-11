Metro by T-Mobile Black Friday sale offers many free phones and tablets

We're less than a week away from Black Friday, but all major US carriers have already revealed many of their deals. Some of them are already running so-called Early Black Friday sales, but they probably won't match the value of those kicking off next week.Since we've already told you about almost all the important deals you can get right now from AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Cricket, let's take a look at what Metro by T-Mobile has to offer.Starting earlier this week, customers who switch to Metro by T-Mobile can get two free phones, an Alcatel JOY TAB tablet, Amazon Prime and service on all these devices for only $100. The free phones you can get for free when you switch to Metro by T-Mobile are the Samsung Galaxy A20 and LG Stylo 5 You'll also find that the carrier included in the deal unlimited 4G LTE data for the Alcatel JOY TAB and two lines of unlimited talk, text and data for the phones.Furthermore, starting November 28 for a limited time, new and existing customers will be able to get a free phone, such as the Samsung Galaxy A10e LG K40 , and Moto G7 Play when they add a line on Metro by T-Mobile.