Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
T-Mobile Deals Black Friday

Metro by T-Mobile Black Friday sale offers many free phones and tablets

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 24, 2019, 1:32 AM
Metro by T-Mobile Black Friday sale offers many free phones and tablets
We're less than a week away from Black Friday, but all major US carriers have already revealed many of their deals. Some of them are already running so-called Early Black Friday sales, but they probably won't match the value of those kicking off next week.

Since we've already told you about almost all the important deals you can get right now from AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Cricket, let's take a look at what Metro by T-Mobile has to offer.

Starting earlier this week, customers who switch to Metro by T-Mobile can get two free phones, an Alcatel JOY TAB tablet, Amazon Prime and service on all these devices for only $100. The free phones you can get for free when you switch to Metro by T-Mobile are the Samsung Galaxy A20 and LG Stylo 5.

You'll also find that the carrier included in the deal unlimited 4G LTE data for the Alcatel JOY TAB and two lines of unlimited talk, text and data for the phones.

Furthermore, starting November 28 for a limited time, new and existing customers will be able to get a free phone, such as the Samsung Galaxy A10e, LG K40, and Moto G7 Play when they add a line on Metro by T-Mobile.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$40
Deal-Samsung-Gear-S3-Frontier-20-percent-off
Grab a Samsung Gear S3 Frontier for less than $200 on Amazon
US-Cellular-Black-Friday-deals
Expires in - 6d 23hU.S. Cellular kicks off Black Friday sale: free iPhone 11, Galaxy S10e, save big on Pixel 3
-62%
Samsung-Galaxy-S10-deal-price-discount-trade-in-save-black-friday-2019
Expires in - 1w 8hBlack Friday 2019 deal spotlight: Samsung has a killer Galaxy S10 bargain!
samsung-galaxy-watch-ebay-deals-warranty-multiple-variants
The Samsung Galaxy Watch is cheaper than ever in multiple variants with or without warranty
Samsung-Black-Friday-deals-discount-price-2019-Save-Galaxy-S10-Note-10-Watch-Fit-Smart-TV
Samsung Black Friday deals 2019: Save on the Galaxy S10, Note 10, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Fit, Smart TVs
-$150
google-pixel-3a-pixel-3a-xl-t-mobile-deals
Surprise deal lowers Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL prices at T-Mobile by $150

Popular stories

Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 for being upset with Google
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
Google-widens-Assistant-Ambient-Mode-rollout
Google widens rollout of feature that turns your Android phone into a smart display
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
Google-makes-it-easier-to-open-close-tabs-on-Android-version-of-Chrome
Opening and closing tabs on the Android version of Chrome is now a little easier
things-you-can-buy-instead-Motorola-razr
6 things you can buy for $1,500 instead of the Motorola razr

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.