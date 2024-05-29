Meta now summarizes news articles directly rather than linking to websites

Meta does show the websites, but it's in a section below the results dubbed "View sources", so at least it did that for news publications.







Although this will be useful for regular users, it's a direct blow at news publications and websites that count to gain traffic from those social media platforms. Unfortunately though, the news industry will have to find a way to adapt to the new way of doing things, and to AI. But it's also important that Meta and Google at least acknowledge what they're doing (probably won't happen), and ensure they don't plagiarize content off websites with their AI bots.

