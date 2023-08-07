Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Man busted with 68 iPhones strapped to his body

Apple
Man busted with 68 iPhones strapped to his body
How many iPhones are too many iPhones? Well, it seems that 68 iPhones can grab unwanted attention and even land you in jail. Just recently, a man in China attempted to smuggle a whopping 68 iPhones through customs and ended up getting caught.

According to a report from Cnbeta (via Apple Insider), the man devised a rather peculiar strategy. He taped all the iPhones to parts of his body and concealed them under his clothes. His plan was to sneak the iPhones through customs without declaring them, using a non-declaration channel. The iPhones were taped around his lower legs, waist, and abdomen.

Suspicion arose when port authorities at Qingmao Port, China, noticed his awkward walking posture. Despite wearing a navy blue short-sleeve shirt, his body proportions seemed off. Following protocol, the man was dealt with according to import regulations.

Walking with 68 iPhones strapped all over your body is undoubtedly neither easy nor comfortable. However, this wasn't the first time someone attempted such a scheme to smuggle goods into China by wrapping them around their bodies.

In 2017, a woman was caught with 102 iPhones strapped to her body. Remarkably, this vast number of iPhones wasn't her only contraband. In addition, she also carried 15 luxury Tissot watches. Customs officers noticed some oddities, such as her wearing a knitted sweater over her t-shirt on a hot day. Moreover, her arms and legs appeared slim, while her torso appeared unusually wide. As expected, the metal detector activated when she passed through it.

Going back to 2015, a man attempted to smuggle a mind-boggling 94 Apple iPhones strapped to his body. The total value of the phones exceeded $49,000. Once again, his peculiar appearance led to his downfall. It appears that attempting to smuggle iPhones through creative body concealment methods rarely goes unnoticed.

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless