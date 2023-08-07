Man busted with 68 iPhones strapped to his body
How many iPhones are too many iPhones? Well, it seems that 68 iPhones can grab unwanted attention and even land you in jail. Just recently, a man in China attempted to smuggle a whopping 68 iPhones through customs and ended up getting caught.
According to a report from Cnbeta (via Apple Insider), the man devised a rather peculiar strategy. He taped all the iPhones to parts of his body and concealed them under his clothes. His plan was to sneak the iPhones through customs without declaring them, using a non-declaration channel. The iPhones were taped around his lower legs, waist, and abdomen.
Suspicion arose when port authorities at Qingmao Port, China, noticed his awkward walking posture. Despite wearing a navy blue short-sleeve shirt, his body proportions seemed off. Following protocol, the man was dealt with according to import regulations.
Walking with 68 iPhones strapped all over your body is undoubtedly neither easy nor comfortable. However, this wasn't the first time someone attempted such a scheme to smuggle goods into China by wrapping them around their bodies.
Walking with 68 iPhones strapped all over your body is undoubtedly neither easy nor comfortable. However, this wasn't the first time someone attempted such a scheme to smuggle goods into China by wrapping them around their bodies.
In 2017, a woman was caught with 102 iPhones strapped to her body. Remarkably, this vast number of iPhones wasn't her only contraband. In addition, she also carried 15 luxury Tissot watches. Customs officers noticed some oddities, such as her wearing a knitted sweater over her t-shirt on a hot day. Moreover, her arms and legs appeared slim, while her torso appeared unusually wide. As expected, the metal detector activated when she passed through it.
Going back to 2015, a man attempted to smuggle a mind-boggling 94 Apple iPhones strapped to his body. The total value of the phones exceeded $49,000. Once again, his peculiar appearance led to his downfall. It appears that attempting to smuggle iPhones through creative body concealment methods rarely goes unnoticed.
