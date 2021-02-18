Make your home smarter with this Best Buy deal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you somehow missed all the smart speaker craze, now’s the time to catch on. The Belkin - SoundForm Elite Smart Speaker is heavily discounted at Best Buy for a limited time, and with this one, you’re getting lots of bang for your buck. The retail price of this beauty is $299.99 but you can save $120 and get it for $179.99
. Let’s see what that kind of doe will get you.
Belkin has worked closely with the French sound experts Devialet to offer some cutting-edge
technology in your new smart speaker. The patented Speaker Active Matching (SAM) tech adapts the sound reproduction to the speaker size and geometry, effectively offering high fidelity sound reproduction in any size factor.
Then there’s the Push-Push woofer architecture that cancels unnecessary vibrations without sacrificing bass depth and power. In practice, you’ll get an amazing bass experience without the usual buzzing that small speakers display when they’re overpowered in the low frequencies.
Looking at the image, you’re probably wondering “Is this a wireless charger on top?”
Yes, it is! This Belkin smart speaker can charge your phone wirelessly, while you stream music from it directly to the speaker. How cool is that? Of course, you’re getting the usual Alexa/Siri integration and you can connect a wide array of smart gadgets to the speaker and control them by your voice. Light off!
