M1 iPad Air offers an unrivaled blend of performance and value at new better price

When it comes to tablets with desktop-grade performance, there aren't that many options. Among the choices, nothing is as affordable as the iPad Air 2022 right now.





The iPad Air is Apple's best tablet for anyone who wants outstanding performance but doesn't care about fancy features such as two rear cameras (most people hardly ever use their tablet's camera, so a dual-camera system is something of an overkill) and Face ID.





iPad Air 5G 64GB 10.9 inch screen | M1 chip | Touch ID | 10 hours of battery life | USB-C $119 off (16%) Buy at Amazon





It has a 10.9-inch screen and is slim and light, so it's a great size for reading, getting work done, or playing, but not too large to comfortably carry around.





It features Apple's M1 chip and has more than enough power to juggle the various apps you bounce between all day. Sure, it's a little behind the M2-powered iPad Pro, but most people simply don't need that much power in a tablet.





The important thing to remember is that it will run circles around any Android tablet and it will stay snappy for years. If you plan on keeping your tablet for five to six years, the iPad Air surely belongs at the top of your list.





The 64GB iPad Air with 5G retails for $749 but Amazon has slashed $119 off its price at the moment. At the new price, it's a steal, as not only do you get blazing-fast performance which you'll absolutely need if you have the habit of overloading your devices with various tasks, but also 5G connectivity, meaning there will be nothing holding you back.





The slate has a battery life of 10 hours, which, again, is quite impressive. Pair it with an optional keyboard and it will double up as a laptop. Go for it if you need a lightweight tablet with long software support and enough muscle to handle all sorts of demanding tasks (or millions of small tasks at the same time).