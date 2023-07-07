Lights, camera, iPhone 14 Pro: Apple's stellar camera captures wrestlers and pinatas in a new movie
Apple seems to be really proud of the camera on its iPhone 14 Pro, and this new movie shows it off.
Making movies with smartphones is not new, although it's still uncommon. But when it comes to movies shot on smartphones, iPhones are leading the way. As 9to5Mac reported, Apple recently shared a short movie from Mexico called "Huracán Ramírez vs. La Piñata Enchilada," and the whole thing was shot on an iPhone 14 Pro.
What we're really interested in is the iPhone 14 Pro camera role in the movie. And let me tell you, it's pretty impressive. The camera has some amazing features, like excellent image stabilization and the ability to shoot great videos even in low-light conditions. These are put to their best use in this short movie.
Overall, the iPhone 14 Pro camera is on par with professional cameras in many ways. Of course, it's not going to match the quality of big-budget Hollywood productions, but it's still pretty amazing. And shooting with an iPhone 14 Pro has other advantages too as we can see in the behind-the-scenes video.
Compared to those big and heavy cinema cameras, the iPhone 14 Pro is compact and lightweight. This makes it great for shooting in tight spaces or capturing moving objects by hand. Plus, the actors seem to love it too, since they don't have big cameras in their faces.
Apple has also showcased the capabilities of the iPhone 14 Pro camera in another video shot in Istanbul. And if you didn't know, you would never guess that these movies were shot on a smartphone.
Now, the movie's plot is not the main focus here, but you should know it is about the return of the famous Mexican boxer and actor Huracán Ramírez, who is the last hope for all of Mexico, endangered by an evil piñata.
Another standout feature is the Cinematic mode, which is made especially for shooting actual movies and easily changing the focus in the shot. In this movie, you can also see how the camera captures slow-motion shots beautifully. It's really something.
The iPhone 14 Pro has a 48MP main camera. Previously, iPhone’s cinematic mode was locked to 1080p at 30FPS, but in the iPhone 14 Pro, it has been upgraded, allowing you to record in 4K at either 24 or 30 frames per second, perfect for making movies. Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro supports Action Mode video, which provides super-stabilized shots for action-packed scenes, just like the ones you see in "Huracán Ramírez vs. La Piñata Enchilada."
