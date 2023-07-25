Lenovo's Tab M10 Plus with monstrous battery life is wildly affordable right now

The last thing you want to spend money on is an overpriced, overpowered tablet that you won't use for anything more than simple tasks and content consumption. If you don't want to part with a big chunk of money, the budget Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Gen 3 is on sale at both Amazon and Best Buy.





Even when it's not on sale, the Tab M10 Plus Gen 3 is an excellent choice for those who don't want to spend too much on a slate and want a solid, no-frills tablet for recreational use and reading.





Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen 32GB A 10.6 inches high-resolution screen, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, 14 hours of battery life, a microSD slot, and a headphone jack make this tablet a no-brainer for those on a budget. $50 off (26%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen 32GB A 10.6 inches high-resolution screen, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, 14 hours of battery life, a microSD slot, and a headphone jack make this tablet a no-brainer for those on a budget. $50 off (26%) $139 99 $189 99 Buy at BestBuy





The two stand-out features of the Tab M10 Plus are its reasonably sized 10.6 inches screen with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 for sharp visuals and the hefty 7,700mAh battery with up to 14 hours of battery life. It will easily last you a few days between charges if you are not a heavy user.





It's powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 and won't run into issues as long as you use the device for tablety stuff like using social media apps, browsing the internet, and reading e-books.





Despite its low price, the Tab M10 Plus has a sturdy build and it's thin and light, so it can be held comfortably for extended periods of time. There's also a microSD slot and a headphone jack, so it's great for us holdouts who still buy wired earphones and are not big fans of cloud storage.





The 32GB Tab M10 Plus costs $189.99, which makes it way more affordable than top Apple and Android tablets , and right now, it's 26 percent or $50 off at Amazon and Best Buy.





Grab it right away if you need a solid Android tablet with a decent screen, long battery life, crisp audio, microSD slot, headphone jack, and a reasonable price tag.