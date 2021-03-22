Lenovo's upcoming Android tablet could be a flagship killer

Lenovo's portfolio of tablets
is a little light on high-end products, as the Chinese company is mainly focusing on the low tier. However, we have new information that confirms Lenovo is readying a top-tier Android tablet that could efficiently compete with similarly specced tablets launched by Samsung.
And we know this because Lenovo Notebook Product Manager Lin Lin recently shared a screenshot of the Settings menu
(requires Weibo account) for an unannounced Android tablet (via XDA Developers
). Important details about the upcoming tablet are visible in the screenshot, including the chipset and amount of memory.
Based on the model number, it's almost certain that this is the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13, a tablet that was spotted in the Google Play Console list of certified Android devices not long ago. According to the screenshot published by Lenovo's official, the company's next high-end tablet will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor
, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal memory. Also, the tablet will run Android 11-based ZUI 12.5, at least the Chinese version.
Since the tablet that appeared in the Google Play Console list seems to be the global version of Lenovo Yoga Tab 13, there might be slight differences when it comes to specs. Here is hoping that both the Chinese and global models will be just as powerful and appealing price-wise.
