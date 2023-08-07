Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro can now be yours with a 25% discount on Amazon UK

Lenovo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Tab P12 Pro can now be yours with a 25% discount on Amazon UK
Are you in search of a new tablet? Amazon UK has a great offer on the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro which you definitely won't want to pass up. You can snag this brand-new tablet at a fantastic 25% discount, priced at just £600 instead of the usual £799.99.

Grab the Lenovo P12 Pro with Lenovo Precision Pen 3 at 25% less!

The Lenovo P12 Pro now comes with a generous discount from Amazon UK. You can grab the fantastic tablet for 25% less than its usual price. Incredibly thin and with a beatiful 12.6-inch 2K AMOLED display, it's a worthy addition to every tech collection. Get it with the Lenovo Precision Pen 3 with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage and enjoy your savings!
£200 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


What's even better? The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro deal includes the Lenovo Precision Pen 3. If you've been wanting to let your creativity run wild, now's the time! The Precision Pen 3 is perfect for drawing, writing, and notes on your tablet. It senses pressure and tilt, making it feel natural. Charging the pen is also easy - just stick it to your tablet's back to charge. It's extra sensitive with 4,096 pressure levels and its battery lasts a really long time (400 days!)

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro boasts a 12.6" AMOLED display, delivering vivid visuals at a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. Not only is it ideal for smooth scrolling, but it also brings gaming to life with its 120 Hz display refresh rate.

The Tab P12 Pro's display shines brightly, reaching up to 600 nits, ensuring readability even in outdoor environments. Need an additional screen for work? No worries – this tablet has got you covered. Thanks to Lenovo Project Unity, you can transform your Lenovo Tab P12 Pro into a wireless secondary display with touch and pen input support.

Amazon UK is currently giving you a whopping 25% off on this Lenovo tablet, which, in addition to everything mentioned above, boasts a generous 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The combination of Android software and Qualcomm Snapdragon processing power positions the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro as one of the best tablets in its price range.

And if you want to enjoy top-notch audio while, for example, watching a movie on your tablet, you sure can do it, thanks to the JBL quad-speaker system. Plus, with its hefty 10,000mAh battery, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro offers all-day battery life. And thanks to the included pen, it's not just your entertainment companion but also your go-to device for note-taking.

So, why wait? Snatch up this incredible deal and elevate your tablet experience with the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro.

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless