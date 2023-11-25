Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 wins us all over again after exceptional discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Early Cyber Monday deals are already here and if you think flagship tablets are overkill for your needs and want an inexpensive slate for day-to-day activities, you should check out the Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen as it's 37 percent off right now.
Need a larger screen for content consumption? The Tab P11 2nd Gen has an 11.5-inch display. Need a device for reading? The slate has a Reading Mode for an e-reader-like feeling. Quick office work needs to be done? It has a Productivity Model that converts the platform into a desktop-like interface.
The tablet makes everything more enjoyable and it's affordable enough to be a guilt-free purchase.
The 128GB model retails for $269.99 but Best Buy has shaved $100 off its price and is letting you have it for only $169.99.
That's a really good price and you should get it if you need a reliable mid-tier slate with all the standard features. It's powered by the Mediatek Helio G99 and in benchmarks, it scored better than some of Samsung's similarly priced slates.
It has enough raw power to handle commonly used apps smoothly and you are unlikely to run into any performance issues.
The tablet features a 7,700mAh battery and a 15-minute top-up will be enough for hours of use. It hasn't ditched the microSD slot and headphone jack that many pricier tablets have suddenly become too cool for.
Pull the trigger if you want an inexpensive but dependable tablet for reading, online shopping, using social media apps, sending emails, and online meetings. It might not be the most capable tablet out there, but at this new lower price, it stands out even more than before.
Things that are NOT allowed: