Lenovo to reveal a new Legion gaming phone this Spring
And a new Legion phone is about to be unveiled apparently. Lenovo has just teased the new device through Weibo (via MyFixGuide). Surely, the image only points to the phone's cooling capabilities, but Lenovo General Manager Chen Jin seems confident that the next Legion gaming phone will be the best from this top-tier category, at least according to the message attached to the picture.
One thing we know for sure is that Lenovo's next Legion smartphone will be launched in China initially. However, we do not doubt that it will be made available in other markets soon afterward.