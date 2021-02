Lenovo to reveal a new Legion gaming phone this Spring

Lenovo is betting big on gaming, and it's not just PC gaming that the Chinese giant is interested in, but also in mobile gaming. The company's most recent Legion gaming smartphones seem to have been popular enough to encourage Lenovo to continue with the series.And a new Legion phone is about to be unveiled apparently. Lenovo has just teased the new device through Weibo (via MyFixGuide ). Surely, the image only points to the phone's cooling capabilities, but Lenovo General Manager Chen Jin seems confident that the next Legion gaming phone will be the best from this top-tier category, at least according to the message attached to the picture.Lenovo has probably already decided about the name of the upcoming Legion phone, it's just that it didn't share it with the rest of the world, so we'll be waiting for the official announcement. According to the teaser, the Lenovo Legion big reveal will happen this Spring, but that's all it says, so I guess we'll have more teasers like this that will contain more info.One thing we know for sure is that Lenovo's next Legion smartphone will be launched in China initially. However, we do not doubt that it will be made available in other markets soon afterward.