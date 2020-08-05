Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

Leaks about the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A42 5G show impressive battery size and a great processor

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Aug 05, 2020, 3:11 AM

Samsung has been providing us with a lot of mid-range and budget-friendly smartphones in recent years, along with its beasty flagship models, so we have a lot to choose from. Now, SamMobile reports that the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, which is still unannounced, is expected to hit the market maybe next year with some pretty cool specs.

Leaks have shown that the mid-ranger could pack the newly-announced Snapdragon 690 processor and 4GB of RAM. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to pack an enormous battery cell of 5,000mAh. According to Geekbench’s database, where results for the processor and memory of the smartphone have appeared earlier today, the device appears to be running Android 10.

The new chipset, the Snapdragon 690, that the Galaxy A42 5G is rumored to have, supports mmWave 5G, the new Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, fast LPDDR4 RAM and even 120Hz display refresh rates. It’s important to note that we don’t know if the device itself will feature a fast display refresh rate as of now.

Rumor has it the Galaxy A42 5G will come next year and will have the generous 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to come in three colors: black, gray and white, and will reportedly launch only in markets where a 5G network is available.

