Leaked user manual for the Galaxy S10 Lite gives us the clearest look yet
However, the folks at SamMobile just found the Portuguese version of the S10 Lite’s user manual, giving us the most authentic glimpse of the phone yet. The manual doesn’t hold many surprises, but it confirms a number of things that were thus far uncertain and gives a final look at the design.
The diagram of the phone confirms another major topic of leaks- the camera. As other leaks have mentioned, the phone features a triple camera, and the three lenses will be arranged vertically, like the Note 10, with a rectangular camera bump to hold the camera setup and flash module.
Interestingly, a screenshot of the camera app shows that while there are buttons to switch between the main and ultra-wide cameras, there is no such button for the macro option. Thus, we now know for sure that the S10 Lite won’t feature a telephoto camera, and macro functions will likely be limited to one mode.
We also got an official confirmation for things already expected, such as an ultrasonic, in-display fingerprint reader, as well as NFC and GPS, which would be very surprising omissions. We know for sure that wireless charging will be present as well.
There’s also something to glean from the things missing- most conspicuously, the 3.5mm headphone jack. It seems that the headphone jack-free future is one step closer with Samsung starting to abandon it as well.
The manual does not mention many specs, so we’ll still need to guess for numbers. But if previous leaks are right, it’ll have a 48MP main sensor with pixel-binning for 12MP photos, a Snapdragon 855 sensor, a 6.7-inch OLED display, and a huge 4,500mAh battery.
With these numbers and details from the diagram, there really isn’t much we don’t know about the S10 Lite. But who knows, maybe Samsung will surprise us at launch, which is now less than a month away.
