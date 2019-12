Leaked user manual for the Galaxy S10 Lite gives us the clearest look yet

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10 Lite has had more than its fair share of leaks, with details about the design, battery, camera, and other specs leaking to a degree that rivals the Pixel However, the folks at SamMobile just found the Portuguese version of the S10 Lite’s user manual, giving us the most authentic glimpse of the phone yet. The manual doesn’t hold many surprises, but it confirms a number of things that were thus far uncertain and gives a final look at the design.Firstly, as most rumors asserted, the S10 Lite definitely has a notchless display with a centered hole-punch design and thin, uniform bezels. It also has all the buttons on the right side, following the design of other recent Samsung phones.The diagram of the phone confirms another major topic of leaks- the camera. As other leaks have mentioned, the phone features a triple camera, and the three lenses will be arranged vertically, like the Note 10, with a rectangular camera bump to hold the camera setup and flash module.The manual gives extensive details on the phone’s camera modes and features. Confirmed to be on board are Samsung’s Super Slow Mode for video, various creative portrait modes, a dedicated night mode, and a macro mode, which should be made possible by the macro sensor.Interestingly, a screenshot of the camera app shows that while there are buttons to switch between the main and ultra-wide cameras, there is no such button for the macro option. Thus, we now know for sure that the S10 Lite won’t feature a telephoto camera, and macro functions will likely be limited to one mode.We also got an official confirmation for things already expected, such as an ultrasonic, in-display fingerprint reader, as well as NFC and GPS, which would be very surprising omissions. We know for sure that wireless charging will be present as well.There’s also something to glean from the things missing- most conspicuously, the 3.5mm headphone jack. It seems that the headphone jack-free future is one step closer with Samsung starting to abandon it as well.The manual does not mention many specs, so we’ll still need to guess for numbers. But if previous leaks are right, it’ll have a 48MP main sensor with pixel-binning for 12MP photos, a Snapdragon 855 sensor, a 6.7-inch OLED display, and a huge 4,500mAh battery.With these numbers and details from the diagram, there really isn’t much we don’t know about the S10 Lite. But who knows, maybe Samsung will surprise us at launch, which is now less than a month away.