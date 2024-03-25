Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Leaked Apple A18 chipset benchmarks peg iPhone 16 Pro as gaming beast

Apple
Apple is preparing to launch the iPhone 16 series with new A18 chipsets that will reportedly allow for a significant boost in on-device AI calculations and machine learning. The Apple A18 Bionic will eventually land in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, while the top-shelf A18 Pro will be powering the flagship iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max handsets. 
The new A18 processors are reportedly in the trial production and testing phase at the TSMC foundry, and will use its enhanced 3nm N3E process node. The second generation of a production node typically brings stability and power draw improvements, rather than some grand performance boost, so Apple might indeed be using it to add features instead of clock speed.

Apple A18 benchmarks 


A newly leaked performance score of the alleged A18-series of chipsets running the most popular benchmark suites has appeared from the vast confines of the Chinese blogosphere, and it is a doozy. 

The posts on Weibo have subsequently been deleted, but a few snapshots detail that these are based on pre-production versions and reference boards, so Apple may decide to tune the performance/feature/power draw ratio further for the retail iPhone 16 handsets.

The first pass shows somewhat boosted results that show that the A8 processor may be much faster than the current A17 crop. The pass doesn't specify the clock speed that the chipsets were running on, but the second suite of A18 benchmarks posted shows a more credible performance score that is roughly in line with the current generation.

Alleged Apple A18 Geekbench score - Leaked Apple A18 chipset benchmarks peg iPhone 16 Pro as gaming beast
Alleged Apple A18 Geekbench score

Geekbench 6 SingleHigher is better
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra2187
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max2958
Geekbench 6 MultiHigher is better
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra6669
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max7288
3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra4960
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max4236
3DMark Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra2710
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max2632
View all

iPhone 16 Pro graphics


Where the iPhone 16 Pro series might shine, though, is in the gaming, computational photography, and other departments that need a powerful graphics subsystem. Compared to the current iPhone 15 Pro GPU, the Apple A18 Pro graphics benchmarks show that it may be more than 30% faster.

Teased Apple A18 GFXBench score - Leaked Apple A18 chipset benchmarks peg iPhone 16 Pro as gaming beast
Teased Apple A18 GFXBench score

Sure, this would bode well for all the gaming chops of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Above all, however, it may again put it firmly ahead of Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon processor series that has been catching up to Apple in the GPU department lately.

Loading Comments...

